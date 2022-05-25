Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu
Daily Trust
- The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated that his government would not make a U-turn over the proposed ban of commercial motorcycles in some selected Local Government Areas of the state.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
No going back on Lagos Okada ban -Sanwo-Olu
Peoples Gazette:
June 1 Deadline: No going back on Okada ban, says Lagos
Independent:
No Going Back On June 1 Okada Ban Deadline — Sanwo-Olu
Ripples Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu rules out reversal of Okada ban in Lagos
Prompt News:
Sanwo-Olu says no going back on banning okada from June 1
PM News:
Sanwo-Olu: No going back on June 1 banning of Okadas in six LGs - P.M. News
The News Chronicle:
No Going Back On June 1 Banning Of Motorcycles - Sanwo-Olu
The Eagle Online:
Sanwo-Olu-Olu: No going back on June 1 ban on okada operation
News Break:
June 1: Sanwo-Olu Issues Final Warning On Okada Ban In Lagos
News Breakers:
Sanwo-Olu: No going back on June 1 banning of Okadas in six LGs
Within Nigeria:
We won't reverse Okada ban – Sanwo-Olu
National Daily:
No going back on Okada’ ban on June 1st – Gov. Sanwo-Olu
More Picks
1
Regina Daniels reveals what Ned Nwoko did for his staff after winning the PDP Senatorial ticket in Delta -
The Info NG,
19 hours ago
2
18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Dr Philip Okwuada slumps after he lost House of Reps PDP primaries in Ika Delta State (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Christian Association Condemns Killing Of Pregnant Northern Woman, Children In Anambra, Says It’s Injury To All -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
6
JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
7
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu -
Daily Trust,
2 hours ago
9
Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
10
Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
