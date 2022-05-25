Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Terrorists Release Another Video Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Including ‘Pakistan National’
Sahara Reporters
- Terrorists Release Another Video Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Including ‘Pakistan National’
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Kaduna-Abuja train victims' families protest, beg FG to respond to bandits' demands
Daily Trust:
Kaduna-Abuja train victims’ families stage protest, begs FG to release terrorist’s children
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Families Of Train Attack Victims Protest In Kaduna The families of the abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train on Wednesday took to the streets to protest.
Nigerian Eye:
Kaduna-Abuja train victims’ families protest, beg FG to respond to bandits’ demands
The Eagle Online:
Families of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers protest in Abuja
News Breakers:
Release our 8 children or else we’ll kill abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers – Terrorists
Tunde Ednut:
Kaduna-Abuja train victims’ families protest, beg FG to respond to bandits’ demands
Naija News:
Kaduna Train Attack: Relatives React As Terrorists Threaten To Kill Victims
Within Nigeria:
Kaduna-Abuja train victims’ families protest, beg FG to respond to bandits’ demands
Tori News:
Families of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Protest In Abuja (Photos)
More Picks
1
Watch moment EFCC operatives broke into Senator Okorocha's residence through the ceiling before arresting him in Abuja (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Regina Daniels reveals what Ned Nwoko did for his staff after winning the PDP Senatorial ticket in Delta -
The Info NG,
20 hours ago
3
"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Dr Philip Okwuada slumps after he lost House of Reps PDP primaries in Ika Delta State (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
24 hours ago
6
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu -
Daily Trust,
3 hours ago
8
Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
9
Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Terrorists Release Another Video Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Including ‘Pakistan National’ -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...