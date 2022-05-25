Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


M.I Abaga Reacts To Headies Awards ‘Lyricist On The Roll’ Nominees List
Jaguda.com  - Nigerian Hip Hop Icon Jude Lemfani Abaga popularly known as M.I Abaga has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the nominee’s list for ‘Lyricist on the Roll Category’ at the forthcoming 2022 Headies Awards. For the non hip hop oriented folks ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

M.I Abaga Reacts To #15thHeadies Not Just OK:
M.I Abaga Reacts To #15thHeadies 'Lyricist On The Roll' Nomination List | SEE
Headies Award 2022 Nominees Full List GY Online NG:
Headies Award 2022 Nominees Full List
M.I Abaga reacts to headies Mp3 Bullet:
M.I Abaga reacts to headies 'Lyricist On The Roll' nomination list
M.I Abaga Reacts To ‘Lyricist On The Roll’ Nomination List For The Headies Awards 2022 Naija on Point:
M.I Abaga Reacts To ‘Lyricist On The Roll’ Nomination List For The Headies Awards 2022
Check Out The Full List Of Nominees For The 2022 Headies Awards. Legit 9ja:
Check Out The Full List Of Nominees For The 2022 Headies Awards.


   More Picks
1 Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Measles kills 14 children in Anambra — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
6 “I’m left with nobody, they wiped out my entire family” – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks - Naija Parrot, 21 hours ago
7 Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Former Zamfara Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau Withdraws From Guber Race - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
9 Roma vs Feyenoord: Europa Conference League final prediction, kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h – how to watch in Nigeria - Kemi Filani Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Court Adjourns Trial Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu To June 28 - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info