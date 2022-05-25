Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I will clinch Lagos APC governorship ticket —Mustapha
Nigerian Tribune  - Former Permanent Secretary in Lagos State Government service now an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant ,Mr. Abdulahmed Olorunfemi

19 hours ago
Jandor clinches PDP guber ticket in Lagos Vanguard News:
Jandor clinches PDP guber ticket in Lagos
The Cable:
IN FULL: Lagos4Lagos convener, ex-VC, Abacha's son...
Olajide Adediran has won the pdp governorship ticket for Lagos state. He polled with 679 votes to defeat his contender David Kolawole Vaughan with 20 votes. TVC News:
Olajide Adediran has won the pdp governorship ticket for Lagos state. He polled with 679 votes to defeat his contender David Kolawole Vaughan with 20 votes.
2023: Makinde Clinches Oyo PDP Governorship Ticket Independent:
2023: Makinde Clinches Oyo PDP Governorship Ticket
Abdul-Azeez Jandor clinches PDP guber ticket in Lagos Daily Nigerian:
Abdul-Azeez Jandor clinches PDP guber ticket in Lagos
Founder of Lagos4Lagos, Jandor, clinches PDP governorship ticket The Eagle Online:
Founder of Lagos4Lagos, Jandor, clinches PDP governorship ticket
Abdul-Azeez Jandor clinches PDP guber ticket in Lagos News Breakers:
Abdul-Azeez Jandor clinches PDP guber ticket in Lagos


1 Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Borno, Katsina killings: Terrorists now boxed into a corner - Buhari - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
4 Security forces given 48-hr ultimatum to rescue kidnapped Catholic priests in Sokoto - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Measles kills 14 children in Anambra — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
6 Former Zamfara Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau Withdraws From Guber Race - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
7 “I’m left with nobody, they wiped out my entire family” – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks - Naija Parrot, 24 hours ago
8 Ex-Rivers State Accountant-General wanted for N435 billion fraud, wins the Governorship ticket at the PDP primaries in Rivers State - Naija Parrot, 1 hour ago
9 ‘We Will Work With Great Ambition’ –Peseiro Vows To Bring Success To Super Eagles - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
10 Roma vs Feyenoord: Europa Conference League final prediction, kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h – how to watch in Nigeria - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
