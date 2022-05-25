US School Shooting: Pope Francis Mourns Texas Pupils, Calls For Weapons Control









The leader of the over 1.3billion Catholic Church members, Pope Francis, on Wednesday said he was heartbroken by the shooting at a school in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two teachers.

