‘We Will Work With Great Ambition’ –Peseiro Vows To Bring Success To Super Eagles

The Portuguese was recently confirmed the new head coach of the three-time African champions.

Peseiro was ... Complete Sports - Jose Peseiro has underlined his ambition with the Super Eagles, promising to make the team great again, reports Completesports.com.The Portuguese was recently confirmed the new head coach of the three-time African champions.Peseiro was ...



News Credibility Score: 99%