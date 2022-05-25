Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Zuckerberg, Morgan Freeman And 900 Other Prominent Americans Barred From Russia
Channels Television  -     Russia on Saturday published a list of 963 leading Americans, including US President Joe Biden, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman banned from entering the country in retaliation for similar moves by Washington since ...

58 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

