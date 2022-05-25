Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court refuses to stop PDP from conducting guber primary in Rivers
News photo The Guardian  - The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, refused to grant an ex parte application filed by Mr Farah Dagogo asking the court to stop the gubernatorial primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court refuses to stop PDP guber primary in Rivers Peoples Gazette:
Court refuses to stop PDP guber primary in Rivers
Court refuses to stop PDP from conducting guber primary in Rivers Pulse Nigeria:
Court refuses to stop PDP from conducting guber primary in Rivers
Court refuses to stop PDP from conducting guber primary in Rivers News Diary Online:
Court refuses to stop PDP from conducting guber primary in Rivers
Court Refuses To Stop PDP From Conducting Guber Primary In Rivers The Street Journal:
Court Refuses To Stop PDP From Conducting Guber Primary In Rivers
Court Dismisses Suit Against Rivers’ PDP Guber Primaries The Will:
Court Dismisses Suit Against Rivers’ PDP Guber Primaries


   More Picks
1 "If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video - Legit, 8 hours ago
4 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu - Daily Trust, 8 hours ago
6 IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 “I’m left with nobody, they wiped out my entire family” – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks - Naija Parrot, 11 hours ago
8 Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Former Zamfara Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau Withdraws From Guber Race - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
10 Court Adjourns Trial Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu To June 28 - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info