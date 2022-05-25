Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra author attempts suicide for being duped by Facebook girlfriend
News photo The Punch  - An Anambra-based author, Odibe Emeka, has escaped death when he was saved while attempting to commit suicide in Obosi, the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anambra Author Attempts Suicide For Being Duped By Facebook Girlfriend The Nigeria Lawyer:
Anambra Author Attempts Suicide For Being Duped By Facebook Girlfriend
Anambra author attempts suicide for being duped by Facebook girlfriend News Breakers:
Anambra author attempts suicide for being duped by Facebook girlfriend
Anambra author attempts suicide for being duped by Facebook girlfriend Within Nigeria:
Anambra author attempts suicide for being duped by Facebook girlfriend


   More Picks
1 Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Measles kills 14 children in Anambra — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
6 “I’m left with nobody, they wiped out my entire family” – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks - Naija Parrot, 21 hours ago
7 Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Former Zamfara Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau Withdraws From Guber Race - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
9 Roma vs Feyenoord: Europa Conference League final prediction, kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h – how to watch in Nigeria - Kemi Filani Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Court Adjourns Trial Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu To June 28 - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info