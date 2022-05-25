Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Governorship primary: Benue Speaker defeats dep gov, others to pick PDP ticket
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Speaker of Benue State Assembly, Titus Uba on Wednesday emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate for the 2023 general

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

