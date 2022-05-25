Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra: Osinbajo reacts to killing of Harira Jubril, her children
News photo Daily Post  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the killing of a pregnant woman, Mrs. Harira Jubril and her children in Anambra State, describing the crime

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Killing of Harira, her children in Anambra callous –Osinbajo The Punch:
Killing of Harira, her children in Anambra callous –Osinbajo
Killing of pregnant woman, children in Anambra callous, demeaning – Osinbajo Daily Trust:
Killing of pregnant woman, children in Anambra callous, demeaning – Osinbajo
Osinbajo says killing of Harira Jubril, her children in Anambra callous, demeaning Prompt News:
Osinbajo says killing of Harira Jubril, her children in Anambra callous, demeaning
Killing of Harira, her children in Anambra callous–Osinbajo News Diary Online:
Killing of Harira, her children in Anambra callous–Osinbajo
Osinbajo Reacts, Condemns Killing Of Jubril And Her Four Children In Anambra State Naija News:
Osinbajo Reacts, Condemns Killing Of Jubril And Her Four Children In Anambra State


   More Picks
1 Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video - Legit, 11 hours ago
3 IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 “I’m left with nobody, they wiped out my entire family” – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks - Naija Parrot, 15 hours ago
6 Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Former Zamfara Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau Withdraws From Guber Race - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
8 Roma vs Feyenoord: Europa Conference League final prediction, kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h – how to watch in Nigeria - Kemi Filani Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Court Adjourns Trial Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu To June 28 - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 Cheque Slams The Headies For Snubbing Him Once Again - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info