Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
PDP Primaries: Bayelsa Governor, Diri Reappoints Political Appointees Who Withdrew For Consensus Candidates
Sahara Reporters
- Diri made the declaration on Wednesday at the 76th State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Diri reabsorbs resigned, loyal political appointees
Vanguard News:
PDP primaries: Diri reabsorbs political appointees who stepped down
Daily Post:
PDP primaries: Diri reabsorbs political appointees who stepped down
Prompt News:
Primaries: Gov Diri Reabsorbs Political Appointees Who Stepped Down
Within Nigeria:
PDP primaries: Diri reabsorbs political appointees who stepped down
Nigerian Pilot:
PDP Primaries: Gov Diri reabsorbs political appointees who stepped down
More Picks
1
Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video -
Legit,
23 hours ago
2
IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Borno, Katsina killings: Terrorists now boxed into a corner - Buhari -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
4
Security forces given 48-hr ultimatum to rescue kidnapped Catholic priests in Sokoto -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Southeast murder: Presidency warns against hasty response to viral video -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
6
US School Shooting: Pope Francis Mourns Texas Pupils, Calls For Weapons Control -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
7
Former Zamfara Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau Withdraws From Guber Race -
Channels Television,
1 day ago
8
Ex-Rivers State Accountant-General wanted for N435 billion fraud, wins the Governorship ticket at the PDP primaries in Rivers State -
Naija Parrot,
4 hours ago
9
I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Spain donates doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria -
News Breakers,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...