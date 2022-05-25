Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Salah to stay at Liverpool next season, Mane to decide future after Champions League final
Ripples Nigeria  - African duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have responded to questions concerning their future at Premier League side Liverpool. Both players helped

33 mins ago
1 "If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video - Legit, 8 hours ago
4 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu - Daily Trust, 8 hours ago
6 IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 “I’m left with nobody, they wiped out my entire family” – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks - Naija Parrot, 11 hours ago
8 Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Former Zamfara Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau Withdraws From Guber Race - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
10 Court Adjourns Trial Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu To June 28 - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
