Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


44-year-old Jandor Wins Lagos PDP Governorship Ticket, To Challenge Tinubu’s Political Dynasty
Sahara Reporters  - Jandor defeated Dakova Kolawole after having 679 votes out of 709 available votes.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jandor wins Lagos PDP primaries, emerges as guber candidate Ripples Nigeria:
Jandor wins Lagos PDP primaries, emerges as guber candidate
Jandor wins Lagos PDP governorship primary; vows to defeat APC Peoples Gazette:
Jandor wins Lagos PDP governorship primary; vows to defeat APC
Jandor emerges PDP governorship candidate in Lagos Nigerian Eye:
Jandor emerges PDP governorship candidate in Lagos
44-Year-Old Jandor WINS Lagos PDP Governorship Ticket News Breakers:
44-Year-Old Jandor WINS Lagos PDP Governorship Ticket
Adediran emerges Lagos PDP governorship candidate Within Nigeria:
Adediran emerges Lagos PDP governorship candidate
44-Year-Old Jandor WINS Lagos PDP Governorship Ticket | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
44-Year-Old Jandor WINS Lagos PDP Governorship Ticket | Ladun Liadi's Blog
44-year-old Jandor Wins Lagos PDP Governorship Ticket, To Challenge Tinubu’s Political Dynasty Tori News:
44-year-old Jandor Wins Lagos PDP Governorship Ticket, To Challenge Tinubu’s Political Dynasty


   More Picks
1 Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Roma vs Feyenoord: Europa Conference League final prediction, kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h – how to watch in Nigeria - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Borno, Katsina killings: Terrorists now boxed into a corner - Buhari - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
5 Why Buhari can’t sack CBN Gov, Emefiele – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Security forces given 48-hr ultimatum to rescue kidnapped Catholic priests in Sokoto - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Southeast murder: Presidency warns against hasty response to viral video - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 US School Shooting: Pope Francis Mourns Texas Pupils, Calls For Weapons Control - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 Former Zamfara Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau Withdraws From Guber Race - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
10 Ex-Rivers State Accountant-General wanted for N435 billion fraud, wins the Governorship ticket at the PDP primaries in Rivers State - Naija Parrot, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info