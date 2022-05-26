Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ritualists exhume newly-buried corpse, harvest organs in Oyo
The Punch  - The people of Idi-Arere community in Ibadan, Oyo State, were in shock on Saturday when they discovered the corpse of a resident, Alhaji Kolawole Waheed, with vital organs of his body missing.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

