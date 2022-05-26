Friendly: 13 players hit Super Eagles camp, as Peseiro arrives with foreign assistants Daily Post - The Super Eagles camp in Dallas, Texas, United States of America came alive on Thursday with the arrival of 13 players. Foreign-based stars: William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Semi Ajayi were the lastest arrivals in camp.



News Credibility Score: 99%