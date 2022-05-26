Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Friendly: 13 players hit Super Eagles camp, as Peseiro arrives with foreign assistants
News photo Daily Post  - The Super Eagles camp in Dallas, Texas, United States of America came alive on Thursday with the arrival of 13 players. Foreign-based stars: William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Semi Ajayi were the lastest arrivals in camp.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Peseiro Hits Super Eagles Camp With Foreign Assistants Complete Sports:
Peseiro Hits Super Eagles Camp With Foreign Assistants
Friendly: 13 players hit Super Eagles camp, as Peseiro arrives with foreign assistants Nigerian Eye:
Friendly: 13 players hit Super Eagles camp, as Peseiro arrives with foreign assistants
Peseiro Meets Assistant Coaches, Super Eagles In American Camp Ahead Of Friendlies The Will:
Peseiro Meets Assistant Coaches, Super Eagles In American Camp Ahead Of Friendlies
New Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Holds Meeting With His Nigerian Assistants, Outlines His Playing Style The Dabigal Blog:
New Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Holds Meeting With His Nigerian Assistants, Outlines His Playing Style
13 Super Eagles players in camp ahead of friendlies, Peseiro arrives with foreign assistants Kemi Filani Blog:
13 Super Eagles players in camp ahead of friendlies, Peseiro arrives with foreign assistants


   More Picks
1 44-year-old Jandor Wins Lagos PDP Governorship Ticket, To Challenge Tinubu’s Political Dynasty - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot) - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
5 Recent developments in PDP informs my decision, Peter Obi says as he dumps party - Legit, 20 hours ago
6 Borno, Katsina killings: Terrorists now boxed into a corner - Buhari - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Killing of Harira Jubril, her children in Anambra callous, demeaning — Osinbajo - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
8 Davido – Stand Strong ft. - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
9 Economy, trade: Nigeria, Ethiopia to hold joint commission meeting - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
10 I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info