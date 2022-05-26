Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Prophet Gbujie expresses shock over Peter Obi’s resignation from PDP - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Prophet Godfrey Gbujie has expressed shock over the sudden withdrawal of Mr. Peter Obi from the 2023 PDP presidential race.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Daily Post:
I'm shocked, God already endorsed Peter Obi - Prophet Gbujie
Prophet Gbujie expresses shock over Peter Obi’s resignation from PDP – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Prophet Gbujie expresses shock over Peter Obi’s resignation from PDP – The Sun Nigeria
PDP Ticket: God Already Endorsed Peter Obi, Prophet Gbujie Reacts To Withdrawal Independent:
PDP Ticket: God Already Endorsed Peter Obi, Prophet Gbujie Reacts To Withdrawal
PDP: Prophet Gbujie expresses shock over Peter Obi’s resignation The News Guru:
PDP: Prophet Gbujie expresses shock over Peter Obi’s resignation
Prophet Who Predicted Obi’s Emergence As PDP  Presidential Candidate Says His Withdrawal Is In ‘Error’ News Rangers:
Prophet Who Predicted Obi’s Emergence As PDP  Presidential Candidate Says His Withdrawal Is In ‘Error’


   More Picks
1 No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot) - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
4 Recent developments in PDP informs my decision, Peter Obi says as he dumps party - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 Davido – Stand Strong ft. - Too Xclusive, 24 hours ago
6 Borno, Katsina killings: Terrorists now boxed into a corner - Buhari - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Labaran Maku Withdraws From PDP Governorship Primaries Race - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
9 Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary - The Punch, 3 hours ago
10 Police Arrest Popular Radio Broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat - ODU News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info