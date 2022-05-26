Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Naija Dailies
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Ex-top banker emerges PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara
Nigerian Tribune
- Ahead of the 2023 general election, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare, has emerged as the Governorship candidate of the PDP in Zamfara State.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Matawalle emerges APC governorship candidate in Zamfara
Daily Post:
2023: Governor Matawalle wins APC Zamfara guber primary election
Channels Television:
Governor Matawalle Wins APC Governorship Primary In Zamfara
TVC News:
Matawalle emerges Zamfara APC Governorship candidate
Prompt News:
Matawalle emerges APC governorship candidate in Zamfara
Pulse Nigeria:
Matawalle emerges APC governorship candidate in Zamfara
TV360 Nigeria:
Governor Matawalle Wins APC Governorship Primary In Zamfara
Within Nigeria:
Zamfara 2023: Ex-First Bank director, Dare emerges PDP guber candidate
More Picks
1
Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot) -
The Info NG,
11 hours ago
2
Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
3
No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Singer Reekado Banks speaks on retiring from music, shares his future plans with fans, they react -
Legit,
13 hours ago
5
Tricycle, motorcycle razed in Enugu by suspected sit-at-home enforcers -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
6
I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
8
Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Ex-top banker emerges PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
10
2023 elections: List of winners of PDP's governorship primaries -
Legit,
13 hours ago
