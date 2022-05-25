Post News
Simi Opens Up On Motherhood & Her Upcoming Album | WATCH
Not Just OK
- Nigerian prolific singer, songwriter, and sound engineer, Simi, gave an insight into being a mother, amidst other interesting topics.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Simi speaks on forthcoming album, motherhood
GL Trends:
Simi discuss on motherhood & her forthcoming album
Mp3 Bullet:
Simi speaks on Motherhood & her forthcoming album
Glamsquad Magazine:
Singer, CKay Opens Up On His Upcoming Album
Tori News:
Simi Speaks On Her Forthcoming Album And Motherhood
More Picks
1
Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot) -
The Info NG,
6 hours ago
2
No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
Recent developments in PDP informs my decision, Peter Obi says as he dumps party -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
Borno, Katsina killings: Terrorists now boxed into a corner - Buhari -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
5
Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
6
I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
So many intelligent women are stuck in toxic relationships simply because they know no other way to fend for themselves except through the man - Rapper Eva Alordiah -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Labaran Maku Withdraws From PDP Governorship Primaries Race -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
9
Spain donates doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria -
News Breakers,
1 day ago
10
Food prices in Nigeria recorded an increase of 42 per cent in one year -
News Wire NGR,
9 hours ago
