Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Simi Opens Up On Motherhood & Her Upcoming Album | WATCH
Not Just OK  - Nigerian prolific singer, songwriter, and sound engineer, Simi, gave an insight into being a mother, amidst other interesting topics.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Simi speaks on forthcoming album, motherhood Daily Trust:
Simi speaks on forthcoming album, motherhood
Simi discuss on motherhood & her forthcoming album GL Trends:
Simi discuss on motherhood & her forthcoming album
Simi speaks on Motherhood & her forthcoming album Mp3 Bullet:
Simi speaks on Motherhood & her forthcoming album
Glamsquad Magazine:
Singer, CKay Opens Up On His Upcoming Album
Simi Speaks On Her Forthcoming Album And Motherhood Tori News:
Simi Speaks On Her Forthcoming Album And Motherhood


   More Picks
1 Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot) - The Info NG, 6 hours ago
2 No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Recent developments in PDP informs my decision, Peter Obi says as he dumps party - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Borno, Katsina killings: Terrorists now boxed into a corner - Buhari - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary - The Punch, 4 hours ago
6 I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 So many intelligent women are stuck in toxic relationships simply because they know no other way to fend for themselves except through the man - Rapper Eva Alordiah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Labaran Maku Withdraws From PDP Governorship Primaries Race - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
9 Spain donates doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria - News Breakers, 1 day ago
10 Food prices in Nigeria recorded an increase of 42 per cent in one year - News Wire NGR, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info