Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rashford Engages Long-Time Girlfriend, Loi
Complete Sports  - Marcus Rashford is now set to marry his childhood sweetheart, Lucia Loi, after proposing during their getaway in California.The England

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man U star, Marcus Rashford engaged to his childhood sweetheart, Lucia Loi Yaba Left Online:
Man U star, Marcus Rashford engaged to his childhood sweetheart, Lucia Loi
Marcus Rashford Engages High School Girlfriend News Break:
Marcus Rashford Engages High School Girlfriend
Rashford Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend Lucia Loi The New Diplomat:
Rashford Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend Lucia Loi
Rashford And Lucia Loi Announce Engagement Talk Glitz:
Rashford And Lucia Loi Announce Engagement
Man U star, Marcus Rashford engaged to his childhood sweetheart, Lucia Loi (Photo) Naija Parrot:
Man U star, Marcus Rashford engaged to his childhood sweetheart, Lucia Loi (Photo)


   More Picks
1 44-year-old Jandor Wins Lagos PDP Governorship Ticket, To Challenge Tinubu’s Political Dynasty - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot) - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
5 Recent developments in PDP informs my decision, Peter Obi says as he dumps party - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 Borno, Katsina killings: Terrorists now boxed into a corner - Buhari - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary - The Punch, 3 hours ago
8 Economy, trade: Nigeria, Ethiopia to hold joint commission meeting - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
9 I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Labaran Maku Withdraws From PDP Governorship Primaries Race - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info