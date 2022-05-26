APC to decide on zoning after screening presidential aspirants – Adamu

Adamu said this in an interview with selected Hausa service ... The News Guru - Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the party would take a decision on zoning after screening its 2023 presidential aspirants.Adamu said this in an interview with selected Hausa service ...



News Credibility Score: 99%