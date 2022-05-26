Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot) The Info NG - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Recent reports have it that Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi and his fiancee, Temi Odetola have reportedly fixed wedding date.



News Credibility Score: 90%