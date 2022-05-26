Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot)
The Info NG  - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Recent reports have it that Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi and his fiancee, Temi Odetola have reportedly fixed wedding date.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Rapper Mr. Eazi and lover, Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date Top Naija:
Rapper Mr. Eazi and lover, Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date
Mr Eazi and Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi pick wedding date See Naija:
Mr Eazi and Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi pick wedding date
Mr Eazi and his fiancé, Temi Otedola reportedly pick wedding date Mp3 Bullet:
Mr Eazi and his fiancé, Temi Otedola reportedly pick wedding date
Singer Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola Allegedly Picks Wedding Date iBrand TV:
Singer Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola Allegedly Picks Wedding Date
Singer, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date Gbextra Online Portal:
Singer, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date Gist Reel:
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date
Mr Eazi and Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi pick wedding date Kemi Filani Blog:
Mr Eazi and Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi pick wedding date
Mr Eazi And Temi Otedola Reportedly Fix Wedding Date Tori News:
Mr Eazi And Temi Otedola Reportedly Fix Wedding Date


   More Picks
1 IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Borno, Katsina killings: Terrorists now boxed into a corner - Buhari - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Davido – Stand Strong ft. - Too Xclusive, 21 hours ago
6 Southeast murder: Presidency warns against hasty response to viral video - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 US School Shooting: Pope Francis Mourns Texas Pupils, Calls For Weapons Control - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
9 Spain donates doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
10 Tinubu, Atiku, Fayemi, Wike and other presidential probables, by Fredrick Nwabufo - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info