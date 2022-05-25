Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Delta state House of Assembly speaker kneels to thank Gov Okowa after winning PDP governorship ticket (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Delta State Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, bent a knee to thank the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, during a praise session following his emergence as the governorship candidate of the Peoples D
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
VIDEO: Delta speaker kneels to thank Okowa after winning PDP governorship ticket 📽️: @IAOkowa #PDPPrimaries
The Punch:
VIDEO: Delta Speaker Kneels To Thank Okowa After Winning PDP Gov Ticket Delta State Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, bent a knee to the governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, to thank him during a praise session following his emergence as the governorship ...
News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: How Delta Speaker knelt to thank Okowa after winning PDP Governorship ticket
Olajide TV:
Delta state House of Assembly speaker kneels to thank Gov Okowa after winning PDP governorship ticket
Naija News:
Reactions As Delta Speaker Kneels To Thank Okowa After Winning PDP Governorship Ticket
Tori News:
Delta Speaker Kneels To Thank Okowa After Winning PDP Governorship Ticket (Photo)
More Picks
1
44-year-old Jandor Wins Lagos PDP Governorship Ticket, To Challenge Tinubu’s Political Dynasty -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
2
IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot) -
The Info NG,
3 hours ago
5
Recent developments in PDP informs my decision, Peter Obi says as he dumps party -
Legit,
20 hours ago
6
Borno, Katsina killings: Terrorists now boxed into a corner - Buhari -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
7
Killing of Harira Jubril, her children in Anambra callous, demeaning — Osinbajo -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
8
Davido – Stand Strong ft. -
Too Xclusive,
22 hours ago
9
Economy, trade: Nigeria, Ethiopia to hold joint commission meeting -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
10
I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...