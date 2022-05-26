Post News
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Stella Oduah fires back, gives NYSC 48hrs to retract allegation
Vanguard News
- Breaking: Stella Oduah fires back, gives NYSC 48hrs to retract allegation
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Stella Oduah fires back, gives NYSC 48hrs to retract allegation
Ripples Nigeria:
Stella Oduah blows hot, gives NYSC 48 hrs to retract statement that she absconded service
The Street Journal:
Stella Oduah reacts to NYSC allegation, gives DG 48 hours ultimatum to retract statement
PM News:
Stella Oduah issues ultimatum to NYSC to retract scandalous statement or be sued - P.M. News
Edujandon:
Stella Oduah issues ultimatum to NYSC to retract scandalous statement or be sued
Newsmakers:
Certificate Forgery: Stella Oduah NYSC with Lawsuit
Global Upfront:
Stella Oduah Fights Back, Issues Ultimatum To NYSC To Retract Statement On Abscondment Or Be Sued
More Picks
1
No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
3
Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
4
APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Gov. el-Rufai nominates new commissioner, appoints special advisers, others -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
6
May 27: My govt working to make Nigerian children’s future bright – Buhari -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
2023 Presidency: NNPP aspirant, Femi Ajadi steps down for Kwankwaso -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
9
Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
10
Tricycle, motorcycle razed in Enugu by suspected sit-at-home enforcers -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
