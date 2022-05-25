Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abba Kyari escapes murder in Abuja prison, may be moved to SSS custody
The Street Journal  - Prison officials are considering moving suspended police officer Abba Kyari to the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) from the Kuje prison after he nearly got murdered by aggrieved inmates, who accused him of insincerity in bribe-for-release ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

