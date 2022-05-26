Timothy Adegoke: FIB arrests Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat The Street Journal - Oriyomi Hamzat, a radio broadcaster and owner of Ibadan-based Agidigbo FM, has been arrested by the Federal Intelligence Bureau (FIB) of the Nigeria Police Force. It was gathered that Hamzat was arrested on Thursday morning, 26 May, in Ibadan, the Oyo ...



News Credibility Score: 99%