Gov. Yahaya wins Gombe State APC governorship ticket
News photo Daily Post  - Gov. Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election held on Thursday. He polled 563 votes through voice affirmation.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

