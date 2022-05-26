Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Federal High Court bars INEC from recognizing Gov Obaseki's Ad-hoc delegates
Daily Post
- A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing or accepting ad-hoc delegates
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Court bars INEC from recognising Obaseki's camp ad-hoc delegates in 2023 elections
The Guardian:
Court stops INEC from recognising Obaseki’s ad hoc delegates for 2023 elections
The Punch:
PDP primary: Court stops INEC from recognising Obaseki's delegates
The Herald:
Court stops INEC from recognising Obaseki’s ad hoc delegates for 2023 elections
PM News:
Court stops INEC from recognising Obaseki’s ad hoc delegates - P.M. News
News Wire NGR:
Court stops INEC from recognising Obaseki’s delegates
News Verge:
Court stops INEC from recognising Obaseki’s ad hoc delegates for 2023 elections — NEWSVERGE
Within Nigeria:
2023: Federal High Court bars INEC from recognizing Gov Obaseki’s Ad-hoc delegates
News Breakers:
Court stops INEC from recognising Obaseki’s ad hoc delegates for 2023 elections
1
2023: INEC raises alarm over increasing money politics in Nigeria -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
2
Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot) -
The Info NG,
9 hours ago
3
No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Singer Reekado Banks speaks on retiring from music, shares his future plans with fans, they react -
Legit,
11 hours ago
5
Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
6
Borno, Katsina killings: Terrorists now boxed into a corner - Buhari -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
7
2023 Presidency: NNPP aspirant, Femi Ajadi steps down for Kwankwaso -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
8
Tricycle, motorcycle razed in Enugu by suspected sit-at-home enforcers -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
9
I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
2023 elections: List of winners of PDP's governorship primaries -
Legit,
11 hours ago
