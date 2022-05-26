Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nwifuru Emerges Ebonyi APC 2023 Governorship Candidate
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Nwifuru Wins Ebonyi APC Governorship Primary
Ebonyi: Speaker Nwifuru sets to emerge APC guber candidate The Sun:
Ebonyi: Speaker Nwifuru sets to emerge APC guber candidate
Ebonyi 2023 : Mbam Defeats Umahi’s Anointed Candidate, Nwifuru, Emerges APC Governorship Candidate Nigeria Breaking News:
Ebonyi 2023 : Mbam Defeats Umahi’s Anointed Candidate, Nwifuru, Emerges APC Governorship Candidate
Drama As APC Governorship Primaries In Ebonyi Produce Two Candidates Naija News:
Drama As APC Governorship Primaries In Ebonyi Produce Two Candidates


   More Picks
1 Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot) - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
2 Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Singer Reekado Banks speaks on retiring from music, shares his future plans with fans, they react - Legit, 13 hours ago
5 Tricycle, motorcycle razed in Enugu by suspected sit-at-home enforcers - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
6 I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Ex-top banker emerges PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
10 2023 elections: List of winners of PDP's governorship primaries - Legit, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info