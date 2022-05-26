Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC Primaries: Sanwo-Olu wins reelection ticket as party bars his challengers from contest
News photo Daily Trust  - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections. The governor was declared winner of the exercise, which his challengers were prevented from partaking in.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

