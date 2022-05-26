Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police

Hamzat was on Thursday morning arrested by officers of the State Intelligence Bureau, Ibadan, Oyo ... Sahara Reporters - The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of Oyo State-based journalist and Managing Director of Agidigbo 88.7FM, Ibadan, Oriyomi Hamzat.Hamzat was on Thursday morning arrested by officers of the State Intelligence Bureau, Ibadan, Oyo ...



