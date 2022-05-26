Post News
News at a Glance
Twitter shareholders sue Elon Musk. Details of his offence - P.M. News
PM News
- Billionaire Elon Musk has been sued by Twitter Inc investors claiming he manipulated the company's stock price downward.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
Twitter Investors Sue Elon Musk for Stock ‘Manipulation’ During Takeover Bid
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Twitter investors sue Elon Musk and Twitter over handling of $44b takeover bid
The Street Journal:
Twitter shareholders sue Elon Musk, platform over alleged stock manipulation
News Breakers:
Twitter shareholders sue Elon Musk. Details of his offence
Olajide TV:
Twitter investors sue Elon Musk and Twitter over handling of $44b takeover bid
Edujandon:
Twitter shareholders sue Elon Musk. Details of his offence
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Twitter Investor Sues Elon Musk And Platform Over Takeover Bid | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Twitter Investors Drag Elon Musk And Twitter To Court Over Handling Of $44b Takeover Bid
More Picks
1
APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
3
Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
May 27: My govt working to make Nigerian children’s future bright – Buhari -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
5
Gov. Yahaya wins Gombe State APC governorship ticket -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
7
2023: I don’t need to be strong like Ronaldo to lead Nigeria – Tinubu -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
8
Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
2023 Presidency: NNPP aspirant, Femi Ajadi steps down for Kwankwaso -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up -
The Info NG,
8 hours ago
