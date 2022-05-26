‘Unknown Gunmen’ Troubling Anambra Are Igbo From Other States – Governor Soludo

Soludo stated this in during his state broadcast where he declared a 6pm to 6am curfew in seven Local Government ... Sahara Reporters - Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, has said that Igbo people from other states are the “unknown gunmen” terrorising the state.Soludo stated this in during his state broadcast where he declared a 6pm to 6am curfew in seven Local Government ...



News Credibility Score: 99%