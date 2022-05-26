Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Husband of teacher killed in Texas Elementary School shooting dies of heart attack from grief
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The husband of Irma Garcia, the fourth-grade teacher who died protecting students during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School this week, has also died, the Garcia family announced o

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Another Texas tragedy: Husband of teacher killed by gunman Ramos dies - P.M. News PM News:
Another Texas tragedy: Husband of teacher killed by gunman Ramos dies - P.M. News
Texas tragedy: Husband of teacher killed by gunman dies of heart attack Edujandon:
Texas tragedy: Husband of teacher killed by gunman dies of heart attack
Texas School Shooting: Husband of Killed Teacher NPO Reports:
Texas School Shooting: Husband of Killed Teacher 'Dies of Grief'
Husband of Teacher Killed in Texas School Shooting Dies of a Heart Attack 2 Days after Incident Newsmakers:
Husband of Teacher Killed in Texas School Shooting Dies of a Heart Attack 2 Days after Incident
Man Whose Wife Was Killed In Texas School Shooting Dies Of Heart Attack Naija News:
Man Whose Wife Was Killed In Texas School Shooting Dies Of Heart Attack
Another Texas tragedy: Husband of teacher killed by gunman Ramos dies News Breakers:
Another Texas tragedy: Husband of teacher killed by gunman Ramos dies


   More Picks
1 No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
3 Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Gov. el-Rufai nominates new commissioner, appoints special advisers, others - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
6 May 27: My govt working to make Nigerian children’s future bright – Buhari - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 2023 Presidency: NNPP aspirant, Femi Ajadi steps down for Kwankwaso - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development - The Nation, 17 hours ago
10 Tricycle, motorcycle razed in Enugu by suspected sit-at-home enforcers - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info