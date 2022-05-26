Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyo APC postpones gov primary
News photo The Nation  - By Yinka Adeniran and Segun ShowumiThe governorship primary of Oyo chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) could not run as scheduled on Thursday.Barring last minute change, the primary holds on Friday.Although no official statement has been re

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oyo APC governorship primary postponed to Friday Vanguard News:
Oyo APC governorship primary postponed to Friday
Oyo APC Governorship Primary Postponed As Akintola Withdraws From Contest Independent:
Oyo APC Governorship Primary Postponed As Akintola Withdraws From Contest
Oyo APC guber primary ‘postponed Within Nigeria:
Oyo APC guber primary ‘postponed'
Why Oyo APC Governorship Primary Election Was Postponed Naija News:
Why Oyo APC Governorship Primary Election Was Postponed


   More Picks
1 No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development - The Nation, 14 hours ago
5 Food prices in Nigeria recorded an increase of 42 per cent in one year - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
6 Gov. el-Rufai nominates new commissioner, appoints special advisers, others - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
7 2023 Presidency: NNPP aspirant, Femi Ajadi steps down for Kwankwaso - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Tricycle, motorcycle razed in Enugu by suspected sit-at-home enforcers - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
9 I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info