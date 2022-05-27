Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NIRSAL renews partnership with Morocco’s Bank of Agriculture
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
NIRSAL renews partnership with Morocco’s Bank of Agriculture

The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and the Moroccan Bank of Agriculture, Credit Agricole Du Maroc (CAM) have ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NIRSAL Renews Partnership With Morocco’s Agric Bank Leadership:
NIRSAL Renews Partnership With Morocco’s Agric Bank
NIRSAL, Morocco bank partner to promote sustainable agriculture The Guardian:
NIRSAL, Morocco bank partner to promote sustainable agriculture
NIRSAL reinvigorates partnership with Morocco’s Bank of Agriculture The Eagle Online:
NIRSAL reinvigorates partnership with Morocco’s Bank of Agriculture
NIRSAL Plc Reinvigorates its Partnership with Morocco’s Bank of Agric Prompt News:
NIRSAL Plc Reinvigorates its Partnership with Morocco’s Bank of Agric
NIRSAL partners Moroccan bank for agriculture promotion — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
NIRSAL partners Moroccan bank for agriculture promotion — Daily Nigerian
NIRSAL, Morocco bank partner to promote sustainable agriculture News Breakers:
NIRSAL, Morocco bank partner to promote sustainable agriculture
NIRSAL reinvigorates its partnership with Morocco’s Bank of Agric Nigerian Pilot:
NIRSAL reinvigorates its partnership with Morocco’s Bank of Agric


   More Picks
1 APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat - The Herald, 11 hours ago
4 Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
5 2023: I don’t need to be strong like Ronaldo to lead Nigeria – Tinubu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 May 27: My govt working to make Nigerian children’s future bright – Buhari - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Ganduje's deputy, Gawuna, wins APC governorship primary - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
10 APC Primaries: J. Martins withdraws from House of Rep race - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info