Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


She can dance for Africa: Absolutely amazing baby girl jumps on Buga by Kizz Daniel, dances with swag in video
Legit  - A Nigerian kid has jumped on the Buga dance challenge and her performance has left Tiktok many users completely stunned. The girl danced with much confidence.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kizz Daniel rewards little girl who danced to ‘Buga’ with N1million The Info NG:
Kizz Daniel rewards little girl who danced to ‘Buga’ with N1million
Kizz Daniel rewards little girl who danced to ‘Buga’ with N1million Correct NG:
Kizz Daniel rewards little girl who danced to ‘Buga’ with N1million
Kizz Daniel Gifts One Million Naira To Little Girl Who Won ‘Buga’ Challenge (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
Kizz Daniel Gifts One Million Naira To Little Girl Who Won ‘Buga’ Challenge (VIDEO)
Kizz Daniel Gifts One Million Naira To Little Girl Who Went Viral Dancing Mp3 Bullet:
Kizz Daniel Gifts One Million Naira To Little Girl Who Went Viral Dancing 'BUGA'
Little girl won Kizz Daniel’s ‘BUGA’ challenge with one Million Naira cash price [Video] GL Trends:
Little girl won Kizz Daniel’s ‘BUGA’ challenge with one Million Naira cash price [Video]


   More Picks
1 Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot) - The Info NG, 12 hours ago
2 Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary - The Punch, 10 hours ago
3 No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Singer Reekado Banks speaks on retiring from music, shares his future plans with fans, they react - Legit, 14 hours ago
5 Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development - The Nation, 6 hours ago
6 APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 2023 Presidency: NNPP aspirant, Femi Ajadi steps down for Kwankwaso - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
8 Tricycle, motorcycle razed in Enugu by suspected sit-at-home enforcers - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
9 I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info