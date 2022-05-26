Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov. el-Rufai nominates new commissioner, appoints special advisers, others
Vanguard News  - Gov. el-Rufai nominates new commissioner, appoints special advisers, others

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

El-Rufai nominates new Commissioner, appoints  advisers, others Daily Trust:
El-Rufai nominates new Commissioner, appoints  advisers, others
El-rufai names new commissioner nominee, appoints advisers Nigerian Tribune:
El-rufai names new commissioner nominee, appoints advisers
El-Rufai nominates new Commissioner, appoints advisers, others News Diary Online:
El-Rufai nominates new Commissioner, appoints advisers, others
El-Rufai nominates new commissioner, appoints special advisers, others — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
El-Rufai nominates new commissioner, appoints special advisers, others — Daily Nigerian
El-Rufai nominates new commissioner, appoints special advisers, others News Breakers:
El-Rufai nominates new commissioner, appoints special advisers, others


   More Picks
1 Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary - The Punch, 12 hours ago
2 No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development - The Nation, 8 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: NNPP aspirant, Femi Ajadi steps down for Kwankwaso - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Tricycle, motorcycle razed in Enugu by suspected sit-at-home enforcers - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
7 I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Food prices in Nigeria recorded an increase of 42 per cent in one year - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
9 Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Ex-top banker emerges PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info