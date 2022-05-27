Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu, Kwankwaso, Ekweremadu may lead regional parties
News photo The Punch  - Ahead of the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, indications have emerged that a former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; former governor of Anambra State, ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CKN Nigeria:
Tinubu, Kwankwaso, Ekweremadu May Lead Regional Parties
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi; and nathe New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, take the lead in there Top Naija:
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi; and nathe New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, take the lead in there
Tinubu, Kwankwaso, Ekweremadu may lead regional parties Affairs TV:
Tinubu, Kwankwaso, Ekweremadu may lead regional parties
Tinubu, Kwankwaso, Ekweremadu may lead regional parties News Breakers:
Tinubu, Kwankwaso, Ekweremadu may lead regional parties


   More Picks
1 No evidence APC aspirants shared money to delegates - APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development - The Nation, 14 hours ago
5 Food prices in Nigeria recorded an increase of 42 per cent in one year - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
6 Gov. el-Rufai nominates new commissioner, appoints special advisers, others - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
7 2023 Presidency: NNPP aspirant, Femi Ajadi steps down for Kwankwaso - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Tricycle, motorcycle razed in Enugu by suspected sit-at-home enforcers - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
9 I will switch careers and become a Chef when I'm 38 - Reekado Banks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info