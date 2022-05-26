Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Celebrating The Nigerian Child
Leadership
- May 27 is set aside every year to celebrate the Nigerian child.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Wanted: Better future for our children
TVC News:
As we celebrate children today, never miss an opportunity to tell your child, “I love you”. Every child is unique, let's support them for they are the light of the world.
PM News:
Platform greets Nigerian children on 2022 Children’s Day
Silverbird TV:
Children’s Day In Nigeria: A Better Future For Every Child
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
The Significance Of Childrens Day To The Nigerian Child
More Picks
1
Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
2
Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary -
The Punch,
1 day ago
3
APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
2023: No way Peter Obi would've won PDP presidential primary, says Wike -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
5
May 27: My govt working to make Nigerian children’s future bright – Buhari -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
Gov. Yahaya wins Gombe State APC governorship ticket -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
9
Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up -
The Info NG,
10 hours ago
10
2023: I don’t need to be strong like Ronaldo to lead Nigeria – Tinubu -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...