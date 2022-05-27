Why I stopped wearing wigs – Adesua Etomi sparks reactions with her recent revelation

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has finally revealed her reasons for choosing braids and cornrows over wigs. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogNollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has finally revealed her reasons for choosing braids and cornrows over wigs.



News Credibility Score: 90%