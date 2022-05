Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat The Herald - Alhaji Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, son of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ibadan South-West II State Constituency. The late former governor’s son emerged the consensus candidate at the ...



