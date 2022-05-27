Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tonto Dikeh admits backsliding in her religious life
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Tonto Dikeh has admitted to backsliding in her religious life.

 

The actress, who used to refer to herself as "Radical for Jesus",  said on Instagram that she has ba

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I am no longer born again and I’m enjoying it -Tonto Dikeh reveals state of her relationship with Jesus The Info NG:
I am no longer born again and I’m enjoying it -Tonto Dikeh reveals state of her relationship with Jesus
“The worst part is I dey enjoy outside” – Tonto Dikeh says as she admits backsliding in her religious life Yaba Left Online:
“The worst part is I dey enjoy outside” – Tonto Dikeh says as she admits backsliding in her religious life
“I Dey Enjoy Outside” – Tonto Dikeh Reveals She Has Backslidden From Christian Faith Information Nigeria:
“I Dey Enjoy Outside” – Tonto Dikeh Reveals She Has Backslidden From Christian Faith
Tonto Dikeh admits backsliding in her religious life – See details Glamsquad Magazine:
Tonto Dikeh admits backsliding in her religious life – See details
“The worst part is I dey enjoy outside” – Tonto Dikeh says as she admits backsliding in her religious life Naija Parrot:
“The worst part is I dey enjoy outside” – Tonto Dikeh says as she admits backsliding in her religious life
Pastor Tonto Dikeh talks about backsliding Instablog 9ja:
Pastor Tonto Dikeh talks about backsliding
Tonto Dikeh Admits Backsliding In Her Religious Life Tori News:
Tonto Dikeh Admits Backsliding In Her Religious Life


   More Picks
1 APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat - The Herald, 11 hours ago
4 Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
5 2023: I don’t need to be strong like Ronaldo to lead Nigeria – Tinubu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 May 27: My govt working to make Nigerian children’s future bright – Buhari - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Ganduje's deputy, Gawuna, wins APC governorship primary - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
10 APC Primaries: J. Martins withdraws from House of Rep race - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info