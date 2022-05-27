Ganduje's deputy, Gawuna, wins APC governorship primary The Guardian - Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the deputy governor of Kano State, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Kano State. Gawuna, secured the party's mandate in the early hours of Friday after he defeated his only opponent, Sha'aban ...



