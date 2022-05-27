Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bassey Otu emerges APC governorship candidate in Cross River - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Sen. Bassey Otu, who represented Cross River South , emerges the governorship flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bassey Otu wins APC guber primary in C/River Vanguard News:
Bassey Otu wins APC guber primary in C/River
Sen. Bassey Otu wins Cross River APC guber primary Daily Post:
Sen. Bassey Otu wins Cross River APC guber primary
Sen Otu wins APC guber primary in Cross River The Nation:
Sen Otu wins APC guber primary in Cross River
Sen Otu Wins APC Guber Primary In Cross River Independent:
Sen Otu Wins APC Guber Primary In Cross River
Cross River 2023: Sen. Bassey Otu Clinches APC Guber Ticket Cross River Watch:
Cross River 2023: Sen. Bassey Otu Clinches APC Guber Ticket
Sen. Bassey Otu wins Cross River APC guber primary Affairs TV:
Sen. Bassey Otu wins Cross River APC guber primary


   More Picks
1 APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat - The Herald, 11 hours ago
4 Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
5 2023: I don’t need to be strong like Ronaldo to lead Nigeria – Tinubu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 May 27: My govt working to make Nigerian children’s future bright – Buhari - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Ganduje's deputy, Gawuna, wins APC governorship primary - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
10 APC Primaries: J. Martins withdraws from House of Rep race - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info