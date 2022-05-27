Agidigbo FM owner, Oriyomi Hamzat released by FIB

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat - The Herald,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television,
14 hours ago
|
4
|
2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit,
7 hours ago
|
5
|
NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries - Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigeria?s low oil production is not enough to cover petrol import costs - Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
After losing primary, Ondo Senator retrieves vehicles from party leaders - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
9
|
Headies Organizers report singer Portable to police over death threat to co-nominees as they threaten to disqualify him (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
10
|
Alleged N96bn fraud: Court dismisses Rotimi Amaechi?s appeal to stop Rivers state govt from probing him, orders him to pay Gov Wike N1m - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago