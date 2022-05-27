Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police release Ibadan-based broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat
News photo The Punch  - Police release Ibadan-based broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police release Ibadan-based broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat Nigerian Eye:
Police release Ibadan-based broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat
Popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat regains freedom after 24 hours in police custody The Street Journal:
Popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat regains freedom after 24 hours in police custody
Police release Ibadan-based broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat News Breakers:
Police release Ibadan-based broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat
Police release Ibadan-based broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat Republican Nigeria:
Police release Ibadan-based broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat


   More Picks
1 Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat - The Herald, 22 hours ago
3 Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
4 Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
5 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 APC Continues Mind Game, May Shift Presidential Primaries - Leadership, 23 hours ago
7 NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
9 Nigeria?s low oil production is not enough to cover petrol import costs - Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 After losing primary, Ondo Senator retrieves vehicles from party leaders - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info