Naija Dailies »
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Little Amarachi Who Won Nigeria Got Talent Competition Years Ago Wows Fans With Transformation Photos (Video)
Tori News
- It is 10 years already since she won the contest and is now all grown up.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Top Naija:
Little Amarachi Dance wow fans with transformation photos [Video]
Gist Lovers:
Little Amarachi Who Won Nigeria Got Talent Competition Years Ago Wows Fans With Transformation Photos [Video]
Edujandon:
Little Amarachi Dance Who Won Nigeria Got Talent Years Ago Wows Fans With Transformation Photos (Video)
Gist Reel:
Little Amarachi who won Airtel dance contest years ago wows netizens with transformation photos [Video]
More Picks
1
Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat -
The Herald,
17 hours ago
3
Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up -
The Info NG,
19 hours ago
4
Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies -
Channels Television,
8 hours ago
5
APC Primaries: J. Martins withdraws from House of Rep race -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Ganduje's deputy, Gawuna, wins APC governorship primary -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
7
NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
9
Alleged N96bn fraud: Court dismisses Rotimi Amaechi?s appeal to stop Rivers state govt from probing him, orders him to pay Gov Wike N1m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup -
Ripples Nigeria,
9 hours ago
