Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aisha Binani floors Ribadu, Bindow, others to win APC governorship ticket
Daily Post  - Senator Aishatu Binani has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Adamawa State. In a historic victory, she floored

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Adamawa: Binani becomes first female governorship candidate, defeats Ribadu, Bindow, Namdas, others Nigerian Tribune:
Adamawa: Binani becomes first female governorship candidate, defeats Ribadu, Bindow, Namdas, others
Adamawa Senator beats Ribadu, Bindow to APC guber ticket Daily Trust:
Adamawa Senator beats Ribadu, Bindow to APC guber ticket
Aisha Binani Floors Ribadu, Bindow, Others To Win APC Governorship Ticket | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Aisha Binani Floors Ribadu, Bindow, Others To Win APC Governorship Ticket | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Aisha Binani Floors Ribadu, Bindow, Others To Win APC Governorship Ticket News Breakers:
Aisha Binani Floors Ribadu, Bindow, Others To Win APC Governorship Ticket
Aisha Binani Floors Ribadu, Others To Win APC Governorship Ticket NPO Reports:
Aisha Binani Floors Ribadu, Others To Win APC Governorship Ticket


   More Picks
1 Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
2 Heavy security presence at Rivers APC governorship primary - The Punch, 1 day ago
3 APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 2023: No way Peter Obi would've won PDP presidential primary, says Wike - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 May 27: My govt working to make Nigerian children’s future bright – Buhari - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Gov. Yahaya wins Gombe State APC governorship ticket - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development - The Nation, 20 hours ago
9 Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
10 2023: I don’t need to be strong like Ronaldo to lead Nigeria – Tinubu - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info