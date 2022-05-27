Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Commission decries deficit in Nigeria’s blood bank
News Verge  - Ag Director-General, National Blood Service Commission (NBSC), Dr Omale Amedu, on Thursday decried the great deficit in Nigeria blood bank. Amedu said this at the commencement of nationwide sensitisation on NBSC mandate in Abuja. He said that the ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Has A Serious Safe Blood Deficit - NBSC TVC News Nigeria:
Nigeria Has A Serious Safe Blood Deficit - NBSC
NBSC decries deficit in Nigeria’s blood bank PM News:
NBSC decries deficit in Nigeria’s blood bank
Commission decries deficit in Nigeria’s blood bank News Diary Online:
Commission decries deficit in Nigeria’s blood bank
NBSC decries deficit in Nigeria’s blood bank News Breakers:
NBSC decries deficit in Nigeria’s blood bank


   More Picks
1 Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 8 hours ago
4 NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria?s low oil production is not enough to cover petrol import costs - Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 After losing primary, Ondo Senator retrieves vehicles from party leaders - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Headies Organizers report singer Portable to police over death threat to co-nominees as they threaten to disqualify him (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 Fatima: IPOB Denies Claims That ESN Members Killed Pregnant Hausa Woman, Identifies Those Responsible - Tori News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info